Going for a spirited drive on the Angeles Crest Highway is a blast, but the slightest error can send you, yours, and your prized possession into the landscape. That's how a Ford Mustang Boss 302 ended up about 400 feet below the road, and a video published by a towing company reveals pulling it out was more difficult than it sounds.

Los Angeles-based Pepe's Towing explained the California Highway Patrol commissioned it to retrieve the Mustang after a medium-duty wrecker couldn't reach it. The company sent Hulk, a 50-ton rotator, to the rescue.

The 38-minute video detailing the rescue operation from start to finish is fascinating to watch. Law enforcement officials knew approximately where the Mustang had landed because first responders air-lifted the driver and his passenger to a local hospital, but no one could see it from the road. Pepe's Towing used a drone to fly over the area, locate the car, and figure out the best way to hike down to it in order to attach a choker cable to it.

While there is no shortage of cars to trawl out of the canyons on the outskirts of Los Angeles, the man in charge of fetching the Mustang said the hike down to it was one of the more difficult ones he's been on. The terrain was extremely steep and dotted with prickly bushes. Once he reached it, he secured it and pulled it up with the rotator before dropping it onto the back of a flatbed truck. We can't imagine how much the whole thing must have cost.

Ford didn't design the Mustang to fly (or land thereafter), so diving off a cliff wrecked this Boss 302 beyond repair. It doesn't even look like it would make a decent parts car because there's not much on it that could be salvaged and re-used. The driver surprisingly escaped the wreck with only minor injuries. He released the vehicle to his insurance the day after it was pulled out of the canyon, according to Pepe's Towing, and he had only small bruises on his face.

