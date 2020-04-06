The 2020 Mini Cooper John Cooper Works GP is on track to be a heck of a hot hatch what with its over-the-top styling and 301 horsepower and 332 pound-feet of torque. It's also going to be a bit more frugal than the competition. We know this because the EPA released fuel economy numbers for the little monster.

In town, the GP will return 24 miles per gallon, and it will get 30 mpg on the highway. Combined driving will result in 26 mpg. The Volkswagen Golf R with it dual-clutch automatic ties the Mini on the highway and in combined driving, but is down by 1 mpg in town. The Honda Civic Type R and Hyundai Veloster N each get worse fuel economy across the board. Both get 22 mpg in town and 25 in combined driving. The Honda then gets 28 mpg on the highway and the Hyundai gets 29 mpg.

In defense of the other cars, they are more practical, as they all have usable rear seats, whereas the Mini has ditched its vestigial rear chairs. The Honda and the Hyundai also only come with manual transmissions, which nowadays aren't usually as efficient as automatic transmissions. But on the other hand, the Mini makes more power than all but the Honda, which beats it by only by 5 horses, and it makes substantially more torque than the rest. Regardless, if you happen to want to use just a bit less fuel in your hot hatchback, the Mini may be the choice for you.

