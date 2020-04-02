Michigan-based Mil-Spec Automotive, which already produces a resto-modded Hummer H1, has now added a modified Ford F-150 pickup to its lineup of off-road trucks. The Mil-Spec package alters the F-150's appearance, performance, and suspension. Mil-Spec Automotive co-founder Adam Mitchell describes their F-150 as "a go-anywhere, do-anything supertruck."

The Mil-Spec F-150 is based on an XLT FX4 SuperCrew. An ECU tune, cold-air intake, and high-flow throttle body ups the output of the naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8 from the factory 395 horses to a claimed 500 horsepower (on 91 octane fuel), and the engine exhales through a side-exiting cat-back performance exhaust system. The V8 is paired with Ford's 10-speed automatic and four-wheel-drive system with a two-speed transfer case.

The standard package includes blistered custom front and rear fenders, satin-black steel front and rear bumpers, and black powder-coating of the tubular side steps. A Mil-Spec-specific fascia incorporates LED headlights and marker lights, and the taillights are also LEDs. The Mil-Spec F-150 rolls on 20 x 9.56" black Rhino Arsenal alloy wheels wrapped in 37 x 13.5" Nitto Ridge Grappler tires. Exterior colors are white, black and two different grays, with badging in your choice of billet aluminum, semi-gloss black or powder-coat black. Inside, there's a new steering wheel with shift paddles and centerline stitching, billet aluminum knobs, leather seats and more Mil-Spec badging.

An available Baja Exterior Appearance Package adds a roof rack with 50" LED light bar, a cargo-bed-mounted back rack with spare-tire carrier and a bumper-mounted 39" LED light bar.

Track width is increased 13.5" over a stock F-150, and the front anti-roll bar is deleted. Long-travel control arms and half-shafts are fitted. An optional Baja Performance Suspension includes custom shock mounts, Fox Motorsports adjustable coilovers with Eibach springs up front and Fox bypass remote-reservoir shocks at the rear. Wheel travel is increased to 10/11 inches front/rear with the base setup and 11/12 inches with the Baja option. Ground clearance is stated as 13 inches, with approach and departure angles as steep as 35 degrees and 27 degrees, respectively.

The base package (including donor truck) starts at $85,000. The Baja Performance Suspension is a $6,000 upgrade, and the Baja Exterior Appearance Package is another $8,600.

