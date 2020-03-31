Up until about a month ago, social distancing wasn't part of the general American lexicon. Now, as more and more locales institute regulations to keep people apart, it seems like we hear about social distancing practices a few hundred times a day. And it's not just a trend in the United States — the coronavirus pandemic cares nothing of borders, after all.

German automakers Audi, Mercedes-Benz and Volkswagen are turning to social media to promote good social distancing practices by modifying their logos so that individual elements no longer touch. Clever, right?

Mercedes-Benz is the most recent addition to the socially distant logo trend, having uploaded the revised version of its logo to Facebook on Monday. Volkswagen uploaded the video up above a week ago and Audi put its short video up on Facebook on March 20.

For the record, Merriam-Webster defines social distancing as "the practice of maintaining a greater than usual physical distance from other people or of avoiding direct contact with people or objects in public places during the outbreak of a contagious disease in order to minimize exposure and reduce the transmission of infection." As demonstrated above.

