Tanner Foust is back with a follow-up to his stunt-driving video "Quantum Drift." It has been four years since that first video, but the basic idea is the same: It's a spoof of the Scott Bakula show "Quantum Leap," but instead of jumping from person to person to save lives, Foust jumps from person to person to drive different vehicles. Some of those are his own VW race cars.

The exciting parts are when Foust is actually doing his own driving in his cars. Early in the video we see him doing various stunt driving in a VW Beetle rallycross car, including one enormous jump, several smaller ones, and some serious donuts. And for reference, the Beetle he's driving is all-wheel drive and sports a 560-horsepower 2.0-liter four-cylinder.

Later Foust jumps to the Grid Life Atlanta event where he's drifting his old 2015 drift VW Passat. It's no ordinary Passat, as it features a monster V8 under the hood and rear-wheel drive. Since 2015, it has been updated with rear seats for passengers, and a color scheme that makes it look like a taxi. The "Drift Taxi" looks good tandem drifting with Frederic Aasbo in his Corolla drifter.

All of these clips are connected by some comedic jumps to skydivers, old ladies and other awkward situations. It's a bit of lighthearted fun, and we could all use a bit of that nowadays.

