The 2021 VW Atlas brings with it a fresh face and newly available all-wheel drive on the four-cylinder models. Interestingly, though, the base price remains the same as last year's model. The front-drive Atlas S is priced at $32,565, about $1,000 more than the shorter Atlas Cross Sport of the same trim. Even this base model can be fitted with all-wheel drive, which is a $1,900 option on any model that doesn't have it standard.

The Atlas S comes with a cloth interior, 6.5-inch infotainment screen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, manually adjusting seats, 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic emergency braking, blind-spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert, LED lighting, rain-sensing wipers, Wi-Fi capability and heated mirrors. It's only available with the turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-four making 235 horsepower.

Naturally, higher trim levels offer additional features:

The SE adds proximity key, leatherette, power-adjustable driver seat, heated front seats, 8-inch infotainment screen, three-zone automatic climate control, satellite radio, wireless charging and a power hatch.

The SE Tech is the lowest trim available with the 276-horsepower VR6. The trim also comes with 20-inch wheels, remote start, parking sensors, adaptive cruise control and motion-sensing power hatch.

The SEL adds turning headlights, memory driver seat, power-adjustable passenger seat, lane-keep assist, road sign recognition, navigation and panoramic sunroof. The VR6 version gets the towing package as standard.

The SEL Premium features leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear seats, ambient lighting, upgraded sound system, automatic parking and surround-view camera.

The R-Line versions of some of these trims come only with the VR6 and add a sporty body kit, unique wheels and stainless steel pedal caps.

The full pricing breakdown is below. The new Atlas will arrive at dealerships by summer.