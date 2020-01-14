The 2020 VW Atlas Cross Sport was introduced last October as the sportier looking, two-row variant of the huge Atlas crossover. Now the German automaker has priced it with the base trim starting at $31,565. That's $1,000 less than the regular Atlas.

For that price, you get the Atlas Cross Sport S with a 235-horsepower turbocharged inline-four and front-wheel drive. It includes 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights and taillights, automatic windshield wipers, a 6.5-inch infotainment display with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, automatic emergency braking and blind-spot monitoring. All-wheel drive is a $1,900 option, as it is on every trim that doesn't come with it standard. The V6 isn't available on the S or SE trim levels, but is on SE with Technology trim and up for an extra cost of between $1,400 and $1,800 depending on trim.

Higher trim levels bring additional standard features. On the SE you get a power-adjustable driver seat, heated front seats, dual-zone climate control and 8-inch infotainment screen. SE with Technology adds a power hatch, remote starting, parking sensors and adaptive cruise control. The SEL features turning headlights, a heated steering wheel, heated washer nozzles, memory seats, Digital Cockpit instrument display, panoramic sunroof and lane-departure assist. The SEL Premium adds all-wheel drive, power folding mirrors, leather upholstery, ventilated front seats and an upgraded sound system. Each trim's respective R-Line variant adds sportier body work and interior trimmings.

The full pricing breakdown is below. The Atlas Cross Sport will arrive at dealers early this year.