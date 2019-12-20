Henrik Fisker has pegged CES for the official unveiling of his upcoming Ocean SUV. The production prototype will make its public debut on January 7, 2020, with an intended launch in 2020. Leading up to the event, Fisker has been slowly dropping bits of information, and we've already seen nearly the entire vehicle. The most recent announcement showed off a new patented feature called California Mode, which at the press of a button can lower all the Ocean's windows and slide open its solar roof panels as well.

In total, pressing the California Mode button moves nine different panels. The three windows on each side of the SUV go down, the rear hatch's glass drops into the body, and the two panels that make up the solar roof shift to open, as well. Fisker didn't release a video of the action, but it appears the front-most part of the solar panel overlaps the rear portion and both slide back. The photos take the opportunity to show that with the rear glass down, a surfboard could fit inside the car with only a small bit sticking out.

Fisker bills the Ocean as a pinnacle of sustainable automotive engineering. It runs purely on electricity and will have an estimated range of 250 to 300 miles. Parts of the SUV will use recycled materials and plastics, as well, to create a vegan interior. Fisker says the solar tech could potentially add up to 1,000 miles of range per year, although that really isn't much.

The California-based company is also aiming to make the vehicle affordable and accessible. Fisker says the car will be available on a subscription basis with a starting price of $379 per month and no long-term contract. Reservations are open now for $250. We'll have more information and photos after the debut next month.