Bentley spent 18 months developing the technique for its double diamond stitching, which uses 712 stitches to sew a diamond pattern inside a larger diamond pattern. Created for the new-generation Continental GT, the English automaker said in December 2019 that three-quarters of Continental GT customers order the feature. When a little is good, more is better, so Bentley's Mulliner division has worked up the Continental GT Mulliner Convertible, putting more of the double diamond motif all around the car. It starts with the new double diamond grille, the pattern placing a small silver diamonds inside black, diamond-shaped mesh. The black and silver theme repeats in the custom side vents, the new, 22-inch, 10-spoke Mulliner wheels picking up on the two colorways.

The cabin's been laid out with double diamond all over — nearly 400,000 stitches worth of it, from the seats to the doors and, for the first time, on the tonneau cover. The diamonds can be specced in two colors that contrast against the primary leather color, a design line across the instrument panel and the doors adding a third accent. Mulliner has laid out eight different three-color combinations to get potential customers started, because Mulliner is thoughtful like that. But of course, any hue is fair game, wallet depending. Further flourishes inside include a diamond-milled finish for the center console, and a Breitling clock set inside four chrome rings. It's no wonder Mulliner chose the droptop for this showcase, intent on showing the world what the craftspeople in Crewe can do.

Upon delivery, buyers receive their two keys inside Mulliner-branded presentation boxes that match the three-way color scheme inside the convertible, the keys themselves ensconced in color-matched cases with contrast stitching. Details, details.

We'll get a closer look at the Continental GT Mulliner Convertible at the Geneva Motor Show next month, where it will share the stage with an even more intense work of Mulliner, the Bacalar, responsible for demonstrating "the future of coachbuilding."

