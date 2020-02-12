On March 3, 2020, at the Geneva Motor Show, Bentley and in-house customization shop Mulliner will unveil a new limited-edition vehicle that is billed as the "future of coachbuilding." Ahead of the debut, the official name has been announced: Bentley Mulliner Bacalar.

Thus far, there are few official details about the vehicle. Bentley says it will use ethically sourced and sustainable materials and will have a design inspired by the electric and autonomous EXP 100 GT concept that debuted in 2019. It is described as representing grand touring "at its most exhilarating," so it sounds like it'll be focused more on luxury rather than performance.

If a previous report is true, the Bacalar could be a two-seater with absolutely no roof. In the unconfirmed proposal, the supposed vehicle would be similar in looks to the EXP 100 GT, would be limited to roughly 12 examples, and would cost in the millions of dollars. Only time will tell how accurate this report proves to be, but considering other manufacturers such as McLaren, Aston Martin, and Ferrari have recently released similar windshieldless vehicles, we know the interest for this type of vehicle currently exists in high-end circles.

It's anybody's guess as to what Bacalar references or means. Quick Google sleuthing shows nothing more than an extremely nice-looking vacation destination in Mexico. It's home to Lago Bacalar, or "The Lake of Seven Colors." Translated to Latin, bacalar is bacalao, which is salted and/or dried codfish eaten in Spanish and Latin American cultures. Maybe it will somehow tie into the sustainability aspect, but it's unclear.

Expect small teasers and more information to drip before the full deluge in March.

Related Video: