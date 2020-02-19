Porsche is reportedly planning to unveil the 992-generation 911 Turbo and Turbo S variants next month in Geneva, but leaked photos of a car that looks to be the latter have leaked on Instagram.

They look close to the recent spy shots and earlier leaked photos we’ve seen, and it even has a Turbo S decal helpfully pasted on the lower door.

Unlike the most recent spy shots, which suggested a move to twin oval exhaust outlets, we can’t make out much about the rear end, save for the presence of the wing that appears to be folded flat but is likely extendable upwards, and the air inlets on the rear quarter panels. The front looks like a slightly more pronounced, harder-edged take on the new Carrera S, with a similar three-tiered air vent setup down low. Also unusual are the five-pronged iron cross wheels, which one Instagram leaker suggested look like the ones found on the Exclusive Series Turbo S.

We know to expect a 3.8-liter twin-turbo flat-six making 641 horsepower and either 580 or 590 pound-feet of torque, depending on which report is to be believed. That’s 61 extra ponies over the 991-gen Turbo S and either 27 or 37 more pound-feet. It’s also rumored to move to an eight-speed PDK dual-clutch transmission from a seven-speed, same as in the 2020 Carrera S and 4S.

