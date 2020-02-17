If you own the latest generation of the Porsche 911 but don’t want to wait for (or can’t afford) a GT3 or Turbo variants to pimp your Carrera, Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur may have a solution for you. The division has announced the availability of new SportDesign appearance and Aerokit performance packages.

Both are based on the SportDesign package, which adds a lip spoiler to a revised front apron, plus a new bumper section that moves the license plate higher to accommodate a new air vent located between the oval-shaped exhaust pipes. You can also combine the package with SportDesign side skirts.

Porsche says it spent months tweaking the design and function of the Aerokit at its development center in Weissach, including time spent in the wind tunnel, hot- and cold-climate testing covering the rough equivalent of 56,000 real-world miles, and another 34,000 miles of testing on a race track in Nardo, Italy. The package is based on the SportDesign and adds a front spoiler, fixed rear spoiler and a rather generous fixed rear wing in the most obvious nod to the GT3. The additions are said to reduce uplift forces over both the front and rear axles.

Both packages are available now in either your 992-series 911’s exterior color or in partial black high-gloss. The SportDesign runs $4,890 and the Aerokit costs $6,910.

The upcoming Turbo and Turbo S variants of the 992 generation are expected to debut at the Geneva Motor Show next month and pack as much as 641 horsepower.

Related Video: