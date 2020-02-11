General Motors (GM) has issued a new recall for select 2019 Chevy Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 pickup trucks that aims to resolve a faulty fix for a previous recall. According to National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) campaign No. 20V055000, a software update for the Electronic Brake Control Module (EBCM) could cause the electronic brake assist to be disabled.

The NHTSA first launched a recall for 463,995 Silverados, Sierras, and Cadillac CT6es on December 12, 2019 due to a software issue in the electronic brake control module (EBCM) that could disable the electronic stability control (ESC) and anti-lock braking system (ABS). As a response and resolution to that recall, GM began to reprogram the software in affected vehicles.

GM later learned that the fix was creating a different problem. The installed software had its own error that was disabling the electronic brake assist. If customers see “Service Brake Assist” or “Service ECS" diagnostic warnings, they should park the vehicle and have it towed to a dealership, GM warns. While GM was going through the process of testing, pinpointing the issue, determining action and working with the NHTSA, safety experts have criticized Chevrolet and GMC for not reacting promptly and appropriately.

According to the recall, 148,055 are now affected, all of which do not meet the standards of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 126, "Electronic Stability Control" and 135, "Light Vehicle Brake Systems."

To fix the braking issue, GM will once again reprogram the software. GM began notifying owners of the recall on February 10, 2020.

