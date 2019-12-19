Recalls

GM issues two recalls for more than 900,000 vehicles

Brake and battery issues: Here's what models are affected

Dec 19th 2019 at 10:15AM
  • 2019 Chevy Silverado 1500
General Motors said Thursday it is issuing recalls for more than 900,000 vehicles worldwide in two separate campaigns to address brake software and fire risks.

The largest U.S. automaker is recalling more than 550,000 units of 2019 light-duty Chevrolet Silverado 1500, Cadillac CT6 and GMC Sierra 1500 vehicles due to potential software issues related to the vehicles' service brake system notifications.

GM is also recalling more than 400,000 2019-2020 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 and GMC Sierra 1500 trucks because battery positive cable rings may have been manufactured with excessive glue, potentially resulting in a fire risk.

One fire has been reported and no injuries linked to the campaign. Some vehicles are covered by both recalls.

