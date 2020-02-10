The 2021 Cadillac Escalade made its big debut a little over a week ago, complete with its fancy interior and displays, but the company has only shown the short-wheelbase model. One of our spy photographers has picked up the slack and caught the long-wheelbase ESV model cruising around southeast Michigan without any camouflage. It's pretty much what you would expect: an Escalade but longer. But it does have a couple subtle differences.

Those differences lie in the sides of the Escalade ESV where the length makes some changes. The wheelbase is indeed longer, not just the body, as evidenced by the rear wheels sitting farther back from the edges of the rear doors. Those doors are also a bit longer, so rear seat access should be a little better with this lengthened Escalade.

Another change is in the stylized C-pillar. It's a bit more difficult to see since this is a Sport trim with black trim, but the C-pillar is substantially thicker, and the rear edge leans forward more than on the shorter version. This reworked trim probably helps hide the ESV's extra length somewhat. The extra thickness might hinder some rear and side visibility, too.

The Escalade ESV will make its formal debut at the upcoming New York Auto Show, and we expect it will go on sale at the end of this year at about the same time as the short-wheelbase version. The extra length will probably also bring a little extra cost to the base price. Pricing for the 2021 Escalade has not yet been announced, though. It will probably be revealed closer to the luxury SUV's on-sale date.

