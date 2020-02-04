2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV will debut at the New York Auto Show

LOS ANGELES, California — Cadillac pulled the wraps off its 2021 Escalade today at an event in Los Angeles, and we were there to see it all play out live and in living color. But while we have some specifications for the long-wheelbase ESV version, that model wasn't on display. According to the automaker, the next-generation Escalade ESV will get a formal debut at the 2020 New York Auto Show in April.

The 2021 Cadillac Escalade ESV will boast a wheelbase of 134.1 inches and an overall length of 226.9 inches, making it 15.9 inches longer than the standard Escalade and 5 inches longer than the similarly extended Lincoln Navigator L. That extra length translates into 1.7 additional inches of third-row legroom and 17.4 more cubic feet of cargo space behind the third row over the standard Escalade.

We expect the ESV will get the same two powertrain options as other Escalade models. The standard 6.2-liter V8 puts out 420 horsepower and 460 pound-feet of torque. An optional 3.0-liter diesel-fueled inline-six will offer 277 hp and 460 lb-ft while delivering improved fuel efficiency over its gasoline-powered sibling. Both engines will be mated with 10-speed automatic transmissions.

The 2021 Escalade will go on sale in late 2020. We're not yet sure if the extended ESV will come at the same time or be added later, but we ought to know more by its debut in April.

Related Video: