Production for the 2020 Chevrolet Corvette is officially underway. Chevy marked the occasion with a tweet (how else?) from the assembly plant in Bowling Green, Ky.

Regular production for the 2020 #Corvette #Stingray coupe began today at GM’s Bowling Green Assembly in Kentucky. pic.twitter.com/zYemFNDv2l — Chevrolet (@chevrolet) February 3, 2020

Late last year, Chevy announced that production would be delayed until February 2020 due to the UAW strike. It looks like that prediction was right on time, as we see production C8s on the first Monday of the month. Hallelujah.

Those folks who were among the first to order their 2020 Corvettes should see them begin to filter into dealers as Chevy builds up inventory over the coming weeks. That also means we get to start seeing them on the streets. It may be winter time in the north, but temperatures have been warm enough that taking out the brand-new Corvette doesn’t seem like the worst idea in the world — it does ship with all season tires as standard after all.

The tweet doesn’t make it clear that the Corvette pictured is the actual first production C8, but we’ve asked Chevy for photos of that car. The vehicle in question is headed to Rick Hendrick, who bought VIN No. 1 at the 2020 Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale auction.