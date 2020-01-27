Chevrolet donated a 2020 mid-engine Corvette with VIN 001 to be sold at the Barrett-Jackson auction in Scottsdale, AZ. The final gavel sounded when bidding hit a staggering $3 million dollars. The sights and sounds from the event were awesome and you can check them out in the latest episode of Behind the Wheel.

Behind the Wheel is a video series that shows you a bit of what it’s like to work at Autoblog. Our Editors and Video Producers will show you the cars we have in our fleet, take you to exclusive automotive events, and offer up a glimpse behind the scenes with some of the personalities that help make the site run.

