The Porsche Taycan changed Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur. The specialty shop's factory space in Zuffenhausen was expanded by about 33%, and the entire operation was optimized to create more efficient workflow. The roughly 21,528-sq-ft space now has four new lifting platform stations, more storage space, and a direct line to the finished vehicle loading station. This, all to align with the launch of the Taycan, and the upgraded level of customization it brings with it.

Porsche has at least 90 customization options available on the battery-electric four-door sports car. Three sports packages are available, each of which gives the Taycan a slightly different look. The packages are differentiated, Porsche says, by the "inlays in the lower front apron, in the sill panels, and in the side fins of the diffuser." In the photos shown here, the Taycan has a larger aero piece beneath the headlights than previously seen models and an overall more sculpted front fascia. Depending on what package the customer chooses, the side fins are painted to the body color or left as carbon.

Possibly the most interesting option is the set of wheels. The 21-inch aeroblades are made from forged and milled carbon, and each one shaves 6.6 pounds of weight. Porsche also mentions the headlights, specifically the LED matrix headlights with Dynamic Light System Plus, which can be decorated with a 3D circuit-board graphic in the headlight housing, while the daytime running light elements can be rendered in Glacier Ice Blue or other colors.

Inside, the Carbon Interior Package will add the matte material to the front and rear doors and the trim on the center console. An accent package brings contrasting interior colors, and the front and rear door trim can be painted to match the exterior paint color. The seat belts can also be ordered in Graphite Blue, Truffle Brown, Lime Beige, Crayon, Blackberry, Meranti Brown, Slate Grey, and Bordeaux Red.

Porsche Exclusive Manufaktur previously has worked its magic on several other Porsches, such as the 911 Turbo S, the Macan S, and the Cayenne Coupe. The Taycan will be in the public eye this weekend when it appears in a Porsche Super Bowl commercial.

