Genesis has debuted its first Super Bowl commercial, which introduces the new GV80 SUV. The spot, titled “Going Away Party,” stars singer/philanthropist John Legend and his wife, model/actor Chrissy Teigen.

The 60-second commercial — and two teaser spots — draw a contrast between stuffy, exclusive, snobby “Old Luxury” and accessible, inclusive, less self-serious “Young Luxury,” which happens to be the brand’s new tagline. Legend and Teigen attend a going-away party for Old Luxury, which takes place at a fancy mansion. The snobbish crowd is full of tiresome, old-style rich folk, but the arrival of the GV80 ushers in the era of Young Luxury. Or at least, it’s supposed to.

The commercial made its first TV appearance on the Tuesday before the Super Bowl, on "Entertainment Tonight." We’re told we can expect more TV spots starring Legend and Teigen. At a preview of the new GV80 in Miami, Genesis North America CEO, Mark Del Rosso introduced the spot. “As the faces of a new generation, they embody Young Luxury,” he said, adding that the celebrity couple “will be the faces of Genesis.”

Genesis joins a crowded field of automotive advertisers in Super Bowl LIV, including Hyundai, Kia, Porsche, Toyota, Volvo, and Audi. The big game airs Sunday, February 2.

