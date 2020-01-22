The 2021 Mercedes-Benz C-Class luxury sedan has been spied once again, this time with less camouflage. As a result, we get a good look at the shape of the hood and trunk, as well as our first look at the production lights and grille.

The nose of the C-Class looks lower and wider than the current model, and a lot of that is due to the sleek, swept-back headlights. The grille itself is also very wide and sits lower in the front fascia. Completing the look is the very flat hood, a change from the outgoing car's more sculpted piece.

Moving to the back, the trunk lid extends only a short distance past the rear pillars, just like with the current car. The taillights have changed from narrow, vertical units to thin wide examples like we've seen on the CLA- and CLS-Class cars.

We're expecting this new C-Class to be revealed in time for the 2021 model year. It will undoubtedly get the latest version of the MBUX interface with large dual screens for instruments and infotainment. It will probably come standard with a turbocharged inline-four with an optional turbo inline-six. AMG versions with hotter six- and possibly eight-cylinder engines will likely follow several months to a year after the standard model.

