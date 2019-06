2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class Review and Buying Guide | Sexy as ever

The



As always, though, some will see questionable value in the CLS. It's less practical and spacious than an What's new for 2019? The CLS is all-new for 2019, which we highlight in



Mechanically, there's a new platform shared with the latest E-Class, but the big news is what's under the hood. Gone are V8 engines, and in their place two versions of





What's the CLS interior and in-car technology like? Though its design is effectively shared with the E-Class, that doesn't take away from the fact that the cabin is gorgeous. If anything, it matches the sleek CLS better. Organic curves meet high-tech screens, while its sumptuous wood, soft leather and richly detailed metal are a feast for your eyes and fingers. It's quite special. It's also functional, with plenty of storage up front.



We're less enamored with the in-car technology, which can overwhelm. It's the previous-generation Mercedes tech interface, which feels like a missing link between the simpler yet more intuitive system it replaced and the newer, more sophisticated MBUX interface that benefits from improved and additional interfaces. Although the CLS system's UI is pretty similar to MBUX, it retains the weird glossy touchpad that hovers above a control knob. Both are awkwardly placed, and unlike MBUX, the 12.3-inch main display isn't a touchscreen. We would expect MBUX to show up in the CLS next year or for 2021.



In terms of feature content, every CLS comes with the 12.3-inch main display, but the second one is an option that replaces a traditional gauge pack. The CLS also comes standard with two USB data ports, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and integrated navigation. Options include a head-up display, wireless charging (adds a third charge-only USB port), in-car WiFi, satellite radio, a 13-speaker Burmester sound system, and a 25-speaker Burmester High-End 3D Surround Sound system.



How big is the CLS? The CLS is about two inches longer than the car it replaces, yet it actually feels smaller while driving it — that's a good thing. Interior room is basically the same, apart from slightly tighter rear headroom, which is definitely not a good thing. Even those of average height will feel a bit pinched back there, and if there's a tall driver up front, your legs will be pretty pinched, too. Headroom up front isn't that much better, either, and the seat can feel a bit too low — despite the multitude of seating adjustments for the driver, the seat doesn't tilt up enough in front or down enough in the rear. Making the headroom-sapping sunroof an option would be a good idea.



That said, a 6-foot-3 driver was still able to comfortably fit inside. So yes, the CLS is pretty cramped compared to a traditional sedan, but this is also the inherent price paid for a "four-door coupe" like the CLS. It's form over function.



Similarly, the trunk provides 11.9 cubic feet of space. That's actually a bit more than before, but also pretty coupe-like. Most sedans of this size are in the 13- to 15-cubic-foot range.



The Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class pioneered the concept of the "four-door coupe," which is basically a sedan with a rakish profile and consequent reduced practicality. It's a concept so successful that even regular old sedans are far sleeker today than their three-box predecessors.The 2019 Mercedes-Benz CLS 450 and AMG 53 you see here are of the all-new, third-generation model. To our eyes, it is the sleekest and most genuinely coupe-like yet. Although it's less special now given similar styles spread throughout the Mercedes lineup, the new CLS is still an exquisite car to behold inside and out. When it was parked outside our office, we couldn't help but stare out the window. Beyond its looks, however, it's an impeccably crafted luxury car with impressive engineering throughout that stacks up favorably to any of its luxury sedan /coupe competitors such as the Audi A7 and Porsche Panamera As always, though, some will see questionable value in the CLS. It's less practical and spacious than an E-Class , yet it costs considerably more. However, there's usually a price to be paid for fashion, and with the latest CLS at least, you certainly get what you pay for in that regard.The CLS is all-new for 2019, which we highlight in our first drive review . It retains the familiar sedan/coupe silhouette that the original CLS introduced to the world, but has been updated with Mercedes latest design aesthetic. The interior effectively adopts the latest E-Class interior, but not the newest MBUX tech interface.Mechanically, there's a new platform shared with the latest E-Class, but the big news is what's under the hood. Gone are V8 engines, and in their place two versions of a new turbocharged inline-six engine paired to a 48-volt mild-hybrid system . The result is excellent performance and fuel economy Though its design is effectively shared with the E-Class, that doesn't take away from the fact that the cabin is gorgeous. If anything, it matches the sleek CLS better. Organic curves meet high-tech screens, while its sumptuous wood, soft leather and richly detailed metal are a feast for your eyes and fingers. It's quite special. It's also functional, with plenty of storage up front.We're less enamored with the in-car technology, which can overwhelm. It's the previous-generation Mercedes tech interface, which feels like a missing link between the simpler yet more intuitive system it replaced and the newer, more sophisticated MBUX interface that benefits from improved and additional interfaces. Although the CLS system's UI is pretty similar to MBUX, it retains the weird glossy touchpad that hovers above a control knob. Both are awkwardly placed, and unlike MBUX, the 12.3-inch main display isn't a touchscreen. We would expect MBUX to show up in the CLS next year or for 2021.In terms of feature content, every CLS comes with the 12.3-inch main display, but the second one is an option that replaces a traditional gauge pack. The CLS also comes standard with two USB data ports, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and integrated navigation. Options include a head-up display, wireless charging (adds a third charge-only USB port), in-car WiFi, satellite radio, a 13-speaker Burmester sound system, and a 25-speaker Burmester High-End 3D Surround Sound system.The CLS is about two inches longer than the car it replaces, yet it actually feels smaller while driving it — that's a good thing. Interior room is basically the same, apart from slightly tighter rear headroom, which is definitely not a good thing. Even those of average height will feel a bit pinched back there, and if there's a tall driver up front, your legs will be pretty pinched, too. Headroom up front isn't that much better, either, and the seat can feel a bit too low — despite the multitude of seating adjustments for the driver, the seat doesn't tilt up enough in front or down enough in the rear. Making the headroom-sapping sunroof an option would be a good idea.That said, a 6-foot-3 driver was still able to comfortably fit inside. So yes, the CLS is pretty cramped compared to a traditional sedan, but this is also the inherent price paid for a "four-door coupe" like the CLS. It's form over function.Similarly, the trunk provides 11.9 cubic feet of space. That's actually a bit more than before, but also pretty coupe-like. Most sedans of this size are in the 13- to 15-cubic-foot range.

What's the CLS' performance and fuel economy? There are two CLS models, both of which correspond to a different engine.



The

Given its performance, fuel economy is exceptional at 24 mpg city, 31 mpg highway and 26 mpg combined with RWD. 4Matic only lowers those estimates to 23/30/26. We actually bested those estimates in a CLS 450 4Matic, averaging 31.3 mpg in various stints of mostly highway driving.



The

For those looking for a more serious AMG model akin to the old CLS 63, Mercedes has effectively replaced it with the new



There are two CLS models, both of which correspond to a different engine.The CLS 450 is powered by a 3.0-liter turbocharged inline-six paired with a nine-speed automatic and a 48-volt mild-hybrid system (EQ Boost) that provides a very brief shot of electricity while accelerating (22 horsepower and 184 pound-feet of torque) as well as improving fuel economy. The system also smoothes out shifts and allows for a sailing mode that momentarily turns off the engine under certain conditions to save fuel. Total system output is a potent 362 hp and 369 lb-ft of torque. Mercedes estimates a 0-60 time of 5.1 seconds with standard rear-wheel drive and 4.8 seconds with optional 4Matic all-wheel drive.Given its performance, fuel economy is exceptional at 24 mpg city, 31 mpg highway and 26 mpg combined with RWD. 4Matic only lowers those estimates to 23/30/26. We actually bested those estimates in a CLS 450 4Matic, averaging 31.3 mpg in various stints of mostly highway driving.The AMG CLS 53 gets an enhanced, AMG-tuned version of the inline-six with EQ Boost that produces 429 hp and 384 lb-ft of torque. It's paired exclusively with a nine-speed automatic and 4Matic. Mercedes estimates a 0-60 time of 4.4 seconds. Fuel economy estimates are still quite good at 21/27/23.For those looking for a more serious AMG model akin to the old CLS 63, Mercedes has effectively replaced it with the new AMG GT 4-Door.