Auctions

Paul Walker collection pulls in more than $2.3M at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale

18 cars and 3 motorcycles from Walker's personal collection crossed the block

Jan 21st 2020 at 11:00AM
No fewer than 21 two- and four-wheeled vehicles from the personal collection of the late "Fast & Furious" franchise star Paul Walker crossed the auction block at Barrett-Jackson Scottsdale last week, bringing in more than $2.3 million combined, largely in part due to healthy bidding on Walker's collection of 1995 BMW M3 Lightweights. 

The five E36-generation M3 Lightweights pulled in more than $1.2 million alone; the other million bucks and change came in piecemeal from other lots, with a few notable high-performers in the bunch, including a few surprises. 

Aside from the Lightweights, the heaviest hitters were the silver 2009 Nissan 370Z used in "Fast Five" ($105,600), a 1989 R32 Nissan Skyline race car (a nice, round $100,100), a pair of E30 BMW M3 Coupes (1988 and 1991; $165,000 and $220,000, respectively) and a 2013 Ford Mustang Boss 302S race car ($95,700). 

While they weren't quite as noteworthy in terms of ultimate price, there were a few other items that attracted interest beyond their typical market value. Walker's 33,000-mile 1995 Ford Bronco, for example, hammered off at $73,700 — big money for the big 4x4 — and his 2000 Audi S4 sedan with a few custom touches pulled in $29,700. That's not big money for B-J, but it certainly is for a B5 S4, especially one without any documented engine work. 

There was also a Duramax-powered 2004 GMC Sierra (with an accident history to boot) that pulled in $33,000, if you really want a head-scratcher. 

At publication time, just one item — a 2006 Toyota Tundra marked as lot # 374 — did not yet have its sale price accounted for. Here's a full breakdown of the vehicles sold and their sale prices:

  • 1963 Chevrolet Nova Wagon - $18,700
  • 1964 Chevrolet Chevelle Wagon - $19,800
  • 1967 Chevrolet II Nova - $60,500
  • 1988 BMW M3 E30 - $165,000
  • 1989 Nissan R32 Skyline Race Car $100,100
  • 1991 BMW M3 E30 Coupe - $220,000
  • 1995 BMW M3 E36 Lightweight - $385,000
  • 1995 BMW M3 E36 Lightweight - $220,000
  • 1995 BMW M3 E36 Lightweight - $242,000
  • 1995 BMW M3 E36 Lightweight - $258,500
  • 1995 BMW M3 E36 Lightweight – Factory LTW wing and race-livery delete - $220,000
  • 1995 Ford Bronco SUV - $73,700
  • 2000 Audi S4 - $29,700
  • 2003 Ford F250 Pickup - $19,800
  • 2004 GMC Sierra 1500 Pickup - $33,000
  • 2005 Harley-Davidson RS Motorcycle - $34,100
  • 2006 Toyota Tundra Pickup - (Unknown)
  • 2008 Suzuki Motorcycle - $3,850
  • 2009 Nissan 370Z - $105,600
  • 2011 BMW Motorcycle - $11,000
  • 2013 Ford Mustang Boss 302S Race Car - $95,700

