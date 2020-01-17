Ram put out a 1500 North Edition a while back, the pickup braced with extra tackle for confronting winter. It's Jeep's turn to do the same, but the off-road brand has spread the North Edition love across the entire lineup. In this case the up-fit makes winter more comfortable, since Jeeps are already more than capable of dealing with the weather. Standard equipment for every North Edition includes the Cold Weather Group (heated seats and steering wheel, remote start, Bridgestone All-Terrain tires), Premium Audio Group and 8.4-inch Uconnect with five years of Sirius XM Travel Link Weather and Traffic Service included, and all-weather floor mats. Should matters get out of hand, Jeep also throws in the Trail Rated kit, composed of a tow strap, carabiner, D-rings, gloves, and a safety kit.

Each North Edition is based on a particular trim, prices for the range after a $1,495 destination fee being:

Some models get more options than Jeep's description above indicates, however. Mopar Insiders posted a complete breakdown for the Wrangler Unlimited North Edition, which is based on the $40,140 Sahara trim. On top of that, the package installs a black three-piece hardtop, Selec-Trac full-time four-wheel drive with a 2.72:1 rear-axle ratio, the Anti-Spin Differential Rear Axle, active noise cancellation, and a North Edition badge. Then, because of those selections, other cost options like the 3.6-liter Pentastar V6 with eTorque, eight-speed automatic transmission, and premium paint get tossed in. When we built a Sahara Unlimited with the listed options totaling $7,685, the price came to $47,825. That means the bundled package represents a savings of $1,865.

The truck maker will have three sample vechicles — the Jeep Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, and Wrangler North Editions — on display at the at the New England International Auto Show in Boston. And yes, it seems a tad nutty to launch a winter edition in the middle of January, but the range is available at dealers now, except for the Renegade North Edition that doesn't start deliveries until March. Which is even nuttier.