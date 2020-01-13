While Audi believes there's hope for the sedan, it knows Americans are more interested in SUVs and crossovers. It will consequently add the SQ7 and the SQ8 to its range of high-riding models in the coming months.

Both nameplates are already part of the company's portfolio in Europe, where they're powered by a mighty, 4.0-liter TDI V8 fitted with two turbos and an electric supercharger, but they're new in the United States. Here, they share a gasoline-burning, 4.0-liter V8 twin-turbocharged to 500 horsepower and 568 pound-feet of torque, an eight-speed automatic transmission, and Audi's Quattro all-wheel drive system. Both take 4.3 seconds to reach 60 mph from a stop, which is on par with the S5. Their top speed checks in at 155 mph.

The Quattro system sends 60% of the engine's power to the rear axle in normal driving conditions, and up to 80% when needed. All-wheel steering and torque vectoring come standard, and electromechanical roll stabilization is available at an extra cost to keep the body flat during cornering.