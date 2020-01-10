For those excited about the 2021 Ford Bronco, we've got a special treat to kick off the weekend. Ford published a video showing off a prototype version of the SUV bombing around sand dunes and rocky trails.

The video shows one of the prototypes with the funny-looking shortened Ranger body. While we don't get to see how the SUV will finally look, it does appear to be capable off-road. It clambers over large rocks, and carries what looks like some good speed on more open areas. You can very clearly see its independent front suspension and live rear axle at work, too. Unfortunately, we can't quite tell if it will have coil springs in the rear as spy photos have suggested.

The trailer also reaffirms the reveal window of this spring. It will be built on a shortened version of the Ford Ranger platform, and will probably share its turbocharged 2.3-liter inline-four. Reports suggest that it may also get a hybrid powertrain.

