The Suzuki Jimny may be impossibly cute as-is, but there's also something about the baby SUV that begs to be dressed up to look like other vehicles. Suzuki has decked out the Jimny in Mercedes-Benz G-Wagen kit, a theme the aftermarket did one better, creating a mini G63 AMG.

Now, Japanese tuner Dream Automotive Design and Development (DAMD) has unveiled a body kit that gives the diminutive off-roader the appearance of a vintage Ford Bronco – called, cheekily enough, the DAMD Dronco. The retro baby-blue exterior is set off by a white roof, white steel bumpers, and white steel wheels. A new headlights-and-grille unit gives the Jimny a Ford family face, and a roof ladder at the rear completes the picture.

The Dronco joins the company's other Jimny efforts, the vintage Land Rover Defender-inspired Little D and the baby G-Wagen Little G.

We can't wait to see what the chameleon-like SUV turns up as next.

