Suzuki Jimny Black Bison is real, looks ready to stomp on other off-roaders

The internet darling Suzuki Jimny strikes again, except this time it's considerably less cute in the Wald Black Bison getup. We drove the little SUV late last year and found it to be good, rollicking fun, but this modified version looks like the little ute's foil.
Mechanically, the Jimny Black Bison is similar to the normal Jimny. This means it has a 1.5-liter four-cylinder that makes all of 99 horsepower and 95 pound-feet of torque. Yep, that probably wouldn't fly in the U.S. The G-Wagen appearance absolutely would, though. A lift and side-exit exhaust appear to be the most obvious modifications we can see from the photos. The exhaust looks like a page straight out of AMG's playbook for the G-Wagen.
Wald has added more than a few extra body parts to make this off-roader look unique. It starts with the aggressive tire and wheel setup, which in turn requires the huge fenders. This gives the Jimny its super aggressive stance you see here. A new front and rear bumper, plus grille, ensure it doesn't look disjointed as a whole. If you like lights, you have plenty of them to choose from here. Additional LEDs are mounted in the lower bumper area, and a couple banks of roof lights are equipped to light the trail ahead. The hood has two massive nostrils that surely aren't necessary for the little engine underneath, but we recognize the commitment to the theme. Finally, there's a roof spoiler that extends higher than any roof spoiler needs to from a car with a top speed of 90 mph. We imagine all the extra bits lower the top speed even further on the Black Bison.
No word yet on availability of the Suzuki Jimny Black Bison edition. This vehicle was revealed at the Osaka Auto Messe by Wald, so it's not an official Suzuki vehicle by any means. It would be neat to see the full conversion kit offered to Suzuki owners, but individual sale of the parts is the most likely scenario.
