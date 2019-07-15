Here's a G63 AMG replica built out of a Suzuki Jimny

When the current generation Suzuki Jimny was first unveiled, parallels were quickly drawn between the Jimny’s blocky shape and the design of the legendary Mercedes-Benz G-Class that’s been with us for four decades. Aftermarket shops have since taken advantage of the perceived similarity of the two vehicles, and by swapping some exterior components, it’s possible to make the Jimny look like a tiny version of the G-Class. Here’s an attempt by a Dubai outfit.

Fast Car Service has taken a Jimny and grafted on bespoke parts to make it look like a really, really small G63 AMG. There’s a lot of new stuff on the front end, including the engine cover with fender-top G-Class indicators next to it, a custom bumper and grille, and a bull bar for very small bulls. The headlights are said to be not from the G-Class, but a Wrangler instead – still, they do a lot for the look, as do the wide arches and the side trim that takes after the Benz. Round the back, the bumper-mounted taillights have also received a G-Class shape. And get this – there are side pipes for the 1.5-liter four-banger.

Fast Car Service charges $12,250 for the Geländerization of the Jimny, including custom paint, which is roughly half the price of the base car. You could also probably spend the money dressing up an original early-‘80s 240 GD and making it look like a newer AMG version, but for some reason this seems like a better idea instead.

Check out Arab GT's video embedded above. Remember to select subtitles!