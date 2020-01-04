Aston Martin and Airbus reveal ACH130 AM helicopter collaboration

The Aston Martin DBX is one of the brand's several recent forays into novel territory. In November, the carmaker unveiled a motorcycle co-created with Brough Superior, the AMB 001. A month later, the brand teased a liaison with Airbus Corporate Helicopters with the ACH130 model at its heart. Here we have the result after 12 months of planning, the ACH130 Aston Martin Edition. The exterior lines of the six- or seven-seat chopper most often used for "sightseeing services, charter operators, and emergency medical services" are unchanged. Aston Martin's creative hand came in composing four exterior color combinations and an interior embellished with the carmaker's hallmarks.

The pictured ACH130 AM wears livery in Stirling Green that fades into Jet Black underneath, accented with Skyfall Silver cowlings. The remaining three choices use Xenon Grey, Arizona, or Ultramarine Black as their primary colors.

Seats profiled to recall Aston Martin road cars can be dressed in hides of colored Oxford Tan, Pure Black, Cormorant, or Ivory. Brogue detailing decorates the strip of Pure Black ultra-suede running down the center of the front seatbacks, stopping at hand-crafted leather satchels affixed to the lower portions. The rest of the interior is trimmed in matching leather and Pure Black ultra-suede, with embossed Aston Martin wings "tastefully positioned throughout the cabin," and a plaque inscribed with the edition number of the particular ACH130 AM.



The bird can be ordered as of now, with deliveries to begin this quarter. Aston Martin and Airbus didn't release the price, but a standard ACH130 costs $3.3 million before frills. That makes the ACH130 AM the most wallet-friendly offering among Airbus' carmaker collaborations; the Mercedes-Benz ACH145 costs about $8.5 million, the ACH160 developed with Peugeot's design consultancy requires roughly $18 million.

