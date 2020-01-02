Jeep will announce the name of its future hybrid models at CES: 4xe, a badge that will be worn by all electrified vehicles from the marque. That applies to both Jeeps with a mild-hybrid assist like the eTorque system available on the 2020 Jeep Wrangler, but also on models that are more fully hybridized, such as the previously revealed Jeep Compass and Renegade plug-in hybrids.
In addition to the new naming scheme, Jeep made more concrete announcements for the upcoming Wrangler plug-in hybrid as well as the aforementioned Compass and Renegade. All three will have production models shown with details through this coming year. We already know that the small Jeeps will feature a turbocharged 1.3-liter inline-four with electric motors, one of which exclusively powers the rear wheels. Full electric range is estimated at about 31 miles, and maximum horsepower is 240.
Jeep hasn't released any official details on the Wrangler plug-in, but spy shots have shown that it retains the same solid front and rear axles as its fully internal combustion counterparts have, so it should be just as trail ready. We wouldn't be surprised if a version of the Pacifica Hybrid's V6 and electric motor show up in it with a similar 260 horsepower. We doubt such a heavy and aerodynamically hampered vehicle will match the Pacifica's 33-mile all-electric range, though.
Full details on all three models will be broken up over three auto shows starting with Geneva in March. The rest of the information on the Jeep plug-in hybrid range will come in April at the New York and Beijing shows.