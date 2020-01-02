Jeep will announce the name of its future hybrid models at CES: 4xe, a badge that will be worn by all electrified vehicles from the marque. That applies to both Jeeps with a mild-hybrid assist like the eTorque system available on the 2020 Jeep Wrangler, but also on models that are more fully hybridized, such as the previously revealed Jeep Compass and Renegade plug-in hybrids.

In addition to the new naming scheme, Jeep made more concrete announcements for the upcoming Wrangler plug-in hybrid as well as the aforementioned Compass and Renegade. All three will have production models shown with details through this coming year. We already know that the small Jeeps will feature a turbocharged 1.3-liter inline-four with electric motors, one of which exclusively powers the rear wheels. Full electric range is estimated at about 31 miles, and maximum horsepower is 240.