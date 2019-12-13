Podcast

Honda Civic Type R and Hyundai Veloster N | Autoblog Podcast #607

Plus the Civic Sport Touring and Mazda3. It's pretty much sport compact week.

Dec 13th 2019 at 12:00PM

In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor Alex Kierstein and Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale. They tackle the latest cars in the fleet, including two manual transmission Civics, the Sport Touring and Type R, as well as some of their competitors, such as the Veloster N and Mazda3, we've also driven recently. Once they discuss their recent drives, they'll help a listener find a new car with "Spend My Money."

Autoblog Podcast #607


Rundown

Feedback


