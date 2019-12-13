In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Senior Editor Alex Kierstein and Associate Editor Joel Stocksdale. They tackle the latest cars in the fleet, including two manual transmission Civics, the Sport Touring and Type R, as well as some of their competitors, such as the Veloster N and Mazda3, we've also driven recently. Once they discuss their recent drives, they'll help a listener find a new car with "Spend My Money."
Autoblog Podcast #607
Get The Podcast
Rundown
