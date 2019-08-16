The 2020 Honda Civic Hatchback has taken its turn at the plastic surgeon for a slight nip-tuck. Adopting the same features that the sedan and coupe received last year, there are sharper bumpers and body-colored crossbars front and rear, revised fog light surrounds, black headlight trim, and new wheels in dark gray or black. Inside, trim levels adopt different finishes on their instrument panels. The LX and EX show off a painted pattern, the Sport adopts geometric shapes, the EX-L and Sport Touring go for brushed black surfacing. The EX goes further, making an eight-way adjustable driver's seat standard equipment, as well as a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob. Every model in the range packs more sound deadening to quell cabin noise.

The top-shelf Sport Touring trim makes the marquee change, adding a six-speed manual transmission option to the CVT, the manual only offered on the Sport trim before. The chance to shift gears in luxury comes at a discount, too, the manual option costing $800 less than the CVT. Sport Touring also gets better LED headlights that throw longer, wider beams, and HomeLink. Sport Touring and Sport add remote start as standard even on the CVT models, and and keyless entry. On the Sport model, infotainment levels up to a seven-inch Display Audio touchscreen with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, on top of doubling the number of speakers from four to eight.

Prices go up slightly, from $200 for the entry-level LX, $100 for the Sport Touring with the CVT, and $500 for the Sport with the six-speed manual. The lineup pricing includes the $930 destination and handling charge:

LX: $22,580 (CVT)

Sport: $23,680 (6MT), $24,480 (CVT)

EX: $25,080 (CVT)

EX-L: $26,280 (CVT)

Sport Touring: $28,980 (6MT), $29,780 (CVT)

The 2020 Honda Civic is ready for purchase at dealers right now.