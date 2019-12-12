With the addition of the Mustang Shelby GT500 to the Blue Oval family comes a new addition to the Ford Performance Racing School. Ford is launching the GT500 Track Attack at its new east coast location, Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina. For GT500 owners, the experience is complimentary.

Ford announced in summer of 2019 its intentions to open a new performance school headquarters on the east side of the country, and the GT500 Track Attack will be the first to land at the new location in Concord, N.C. The schooling will include sessions in a classroom, on a road course, and on a drag strip.

That the GT500 gets its own class should come as no surprise. Ford has done the same thing for many of its other performance vehicles, including the Mustang Shelby GT350, the Focus RS, and the Focus and Fiesta ST. The course will be dual purpose, first demonstrating the capabilities of the GT500, and second, teaching owners how to use and control all that power. The entire operation is done in a single day, but an optional second day with a Mustang GT Performance Pack is available for extra cost.

With 760 horsepower and 625 lb-ft of torque available from a supercharged 5.2-liter V8, the GT500 could easily be mishandled, so the instructors will teach proper launching, braking, and cornering techniques. They'll also go through the car's different drive modes and demonstrate how they change the vehicle's dynamics and how the owners should change their driving. Seems like a good idea to us.

Although the schooling is complimentary, and Ford provides loaner GT500s, owners are responsible for travel and accommodations. For more information or to register for the class, visit the Track Attack site.