Cadillac CT5-V pricing is out, giving us a fuller picture of the CT5 lineup from a pricing perspective. We still haven’t driven Cadillac’s new sedan, but we now know that a CT5-V with rear-wheel drive will set you back $48,690, including the $995 destination charge. If you want all-wheel drive, that’ll be $51,290, a $2,600 upcharge.

There’s a small tidbit of powertrain news available today, as well. When Cadillac first announced the CT5-V, it said the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 would make 355 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. Since then, Cadillac has upped the final figures to 360 horsepower and 405 pound-feet of torque. The difference is only 5 horsepower and 5 pound-feet of torque, but still worth noting.

We also got pricing information on the CT5 with the lower-spec 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6. This engine is only available on the Premium Luxury trim and it starts at $45,190 with rear-wheel drive. The all-wheel drive version costs $48,280.

Cadillac opened up the CT5’s configurator with all the different variants on it today, too. We built a CT5-V with all the option boxes checked and saw the price balloon to more than $67,000. This sedan can get expensive if you let it. Compared to the BMW M340i or Audi S4, the Cadillac's base price is still cheaper.

If you want to keep it in the Cadillac family, the smaller CT4-V starts at $45,490, coming in $3,200 less than the CT5-V. Cadillac says the CT5 will begin shipping to dealers in the first quarter and the CT4 will arrive in the second quarter.