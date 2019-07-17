We know pretty much everything there is to know about the 2020 Cadillac CT5 sport sedan, and today we learn its price. Cadillac isn’t giving us everything, though: all we get for now is pricing for the four-cylinder models. The cheapest CT5 you’ll be able to lay your hands on starts at $37,890.

That chunk of change nets you a CT5 Luxury with rear-wheel drive. The base four-cylinder is a 2.0-liter turbocharged engine making 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. If we peruse current Cadillac CTS and ATS pricing, this puts the CT5 under even the base price for a 2019 ATS. The current CTS is way above the CT5, starting at just under $48,000. So in comparison to the cars it’s half replacing, the CT5 price already looks much more attractive.

Cadillac has two trim upgrades from the base Luxury trim. A CT5 Premium Luxury will run you $41,690, while the Sport is an even pricier $42,690. You get some additional features for your money, with the Sport being more performance-oriented for those wanting it. All CT5 Sports will be equipped with upgraded Brembo brakes, different 19-inch wheels, sport seats, sport steering wheel with magnesium paddle shifters and unique trim inside and out to differentiate itself from the Luxury.

All-wheel drive is also available for any of the trim levels. In Sport and Luxury trims, all-wheel drive is a $2,600 premium, but you’ll have to fork out $3,090 more in the Premium Luxury trim to get power going to all four wheels. Cadillac says the Cold Climate Package is included automatically with all-wheel drive, and that includes heated front seats plus a heated steering wheel.

The base price for the CT5 undercuts the base price of others in its segment like the new 3 Series ($41,245), A4 ($40,195) and C-Class ($41,400). It falls short of beating the Genesis G70 out, though, as that fantastic little car starts at $35,895. We’ll note that the CT5 is slightly larger than all of these vehicles, but close enough that folks should be cross-shopping them.

As of today, we can safely say the CT5 is looking like a solid value versus its competition. We’ll see how our thoughts evolve after driving it for the first time, and after pricing for the V6 rolls in.