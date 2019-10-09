The entry-level CT4 Luxury with rear-wheel drive will start at $33,990, including the destination charge. Adding all-wheel drive requires another $2,600, bringing the total to $36,590. Cadillac also throws in heated front seats and a heated steering wheel when you opt for the all-wheel drive model. The CT4-V comes in at $45,490 before options — on the V, the up-charge for all-wheel drive is only $1,100.

The Cadillac CT4-V had its big reveal in Detroit several months ago, and last month we finally saw the regular CT4 . Today, Cadillac has pricing available for every CT4 trim level including the V.

Cadillac offers two trims in between the base Luxury and more powerful V-Series: Premium Luxury and Sport. The Premium Luxury is priced from $38,490, and the Sport is a tad bit more expensive at $39,590. All-wheel drive is even more expensive ($3,200) in the Premium Luxury, as it adds cooled front seats on top of the heated seats and steering wheel. The cooled seats aren’t included with the Sport all-wheel drive package, so it’s the same $2,600 charge as in the Luxury model.

Every CT4 but the V comes standard with Cadillac’s 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. An 8-speed transmission handles the shifting. Go for the much more expensive CT4-V, and you get the 2.7-liter turbo four that makes 325 horsepower and a whopping 380 pound-feet of torque. This engine is exclusively mated to a 10-speed automatic.

For a full rundown and background on the CT4 and CT4-V, check out our previous coverage of the cars. You’ll be able to order a 2020 CT4 later this year.