The Cadillac CT4-V had its big reveal in Detroit several months ago, and last month we finally saw the regular CT4. Today, Cadillac has pricing available for every CT4 trim level including the V.
The entry-level CT4 Luxury with rear-wheel drive will start at $33,990, including the destination charge. Adding all-wheel drive requires another $2,600, bringing the total to $36,590. Cadillac also throws in heated front seats and a heated steering wheel when you opt for the all-wheel drive model. The CT4-V comes in at $45,490 before options — on the V, the up-charge for all-wheel drive is only $1,100.
Cadillac offers two trims in between the base Luxury and more powerful V-Series: Premium Luxury and Sport. The Premium Luxury is priced from $38,490, and the Sport is a tad bit more expensive at $39,590. All-wheel drive is even more expensive ($3,200) in the Premium Luxury, as it adds cooled front seats on top of the heated seats and steering wheel. The cooled seats aren’t included with the Sport all-wheel drive package, so it’s the same $2,600 charge as in the Luxury model.
Every CT4 but the V comes standard with Cadillac’s 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder that makes 237 horsepower and 258 pound-feet of torque. An 8-speed transmission handles the shifting. Go for the much more expensive CT4-V, and you get the 2.7-liter turbo four that makes 325 horsepower and a whopping 380 pound-feet of torque. This engine is exclusively mated to a 10-speed automatic.
For a full rundown and background on the CT4 and CT4-V, check out our previous coverage of the cars. You’ll be able to order a 2020 CT4 later this year.