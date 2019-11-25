ThisWorx Car Vacuum — $29.97 (6% off)

This car vacuum features a 106-watt motor and a 16-foot-long power cord that plugs right into your cigarette lighter. It also comes with an elastic hose and nozzle set. This model happens to be the #1 best selling vacuum on Amazon, and it can be had right now for a discount of 6% off, bringing the final price down to $29.97.

Carfidant Scratch & Swirl Remover — $18.99 (24% off)

This stuff won't magically make a gash in your car disappear, but for light scratches and swirls it works wonders. Nearly 4,000 Amazon reviewers agree, rating the item at 4.3 out of 5 stars. In addition to removing swirls and light scratches, the remover promises to restore the shine of your paint, and great news, it's safe for all paint colors. The scratch remover is normally $24.99 but it's available right now for just $18.99, 24% off.

AmazonBasics Blue and Yellow Microfiber Cleaning Cloth 24-pack — $11.99 (6% off)

A microfiber towel is an absolute necessity for car cleaning. The AmazonBasics brand is currently the number 1 selling "cleaning cloth" on the site right now. It's ultra soft and is made to leave your paint scratch free. This 24-pack is on sale right now for just $11.99, 6% off the original price.

AMMEX Black Nitrile Gloves Box of 100 — $7.79 (33% off)

If you're the kind of person who likes your car absolutely spotless, then these would be a good accessory to have while scrubbing down your exterior. Never worry about a fingerprint again with this 100 pack of nitrile gloves in tow. You can get the whole box for 33% off right now, $7.79 total.

Armor All Premier Car Care Kit — $23.79 (15% off)

If you're strictly looking for a one-stop-shop for the majority of your car care needs, this could be the package for you. This Armor All kit features glass cleaner, tire cleaner, wash & wax, a wash pad and more. It even comes with an air freshener spray so your car can smell as good as it looks. The eight--piece kit is currently on sale for 15% off bringing the total price down to $23.79.

Autoblog is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com. These deals are available through our affiliate partnership with Amazon.com. Deals are subject to Amazon's schedule and availability.