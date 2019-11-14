After debuting at the Geneva Motor Show earlier this year, the Mazda CX-30 is ready to relocate to the U.S., and is now preparing to meet its future compatriots at the LA Auto Show. The small crossover — whose name is a workaround due to the Chinese-market CX-4 crossover — is five inches longer than the new Mazda3 hatchback and five inches shorter than the CX-5 crossover. Its appeal is intended to be a mix of high maneuverability and roominess for occupants and cargo, not to mention being the second vehicle in the lineup to adopt the evolved Kodo design language first expressed on the latest Mazda3.

In Europe, the CX-30 offers buyers a range of engines from a Skyactiv-D 1.8-liter diesel to the new Skyactiv-X engine with gasoline compression ignition. Last month, Motor Trend dug up a California Air Resources Board document listing the two engines and two transmissions for the North American market. Our continent gets the 2.0-liter four-cylinder mated to a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic, and a 2.5-liter four-cylinder mated solely to a six-speed auto. The smaller engine and manual transmission are expected to be reserved for Canadian and Mexican buyers. The U.S. likely gets the 2.5-liter, the engine that makes 186 horsepower and 186 pound-feet of torque in the Mazda3 and 187 hp in the CX-5.

Mazda's i-Activ all-wheel drive is predicted from launch, and safety features should include front cross-traffic alert, adaptive cruise control, and driver monitoring linked to a Smart Brake Support system that cuts the reaction time to issue a the driver a brake warning.

The CX-30 will share the Mazda stand with the 2019 Mazda MX-5/Miata RF, refreshed 2020 CX-5 and 2020 CX-9 crossovers, the 2020 Mazda 3, and Mazda3 TCR racer. Anyone with some free time at 1:20 p.m. Pacific Time on November 11 is welcome to stream the press conference at Mazda's YouTube channel.