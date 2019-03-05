Mazda CX-30 'just right' crossover will head from Geneva into production

As more and more customers move into the crossover segment, the less the segment is one-size-fits-all, or even three-sizes-fit-all. As such, Mazda has taken the opportunity at the Geneva Motor Show to offer a new, "just right" crossover to its lineup. The 2019 Mazda CX-30, as it's called, slots between the diminutive CX-3 and the compact CX-5 crossovers.
The CX-30 shares the "Kodo" (meaning "soul of motion") design language Mazda does so well, and the execution here is excellent, too. We love the long hood and simple but elegant curves, the way the light reflects off the sides in dramatic waves. Its no surprise that Mazda chose its Soul Red Crystal to show off the new model.
Mazda says it had four goals for the CX-30, two of which had to do with the size of the vehicle. It needed to be small enough to be highly maneuverable, so that drivers wouldn't hesitate to take it anywhere they need to go, but it also had to be roomy enough to provide a comfortable space for multiple passengers to easily enjoy one another's company. Mazda wanted the design to "embody the joy of owning something that matches your sensibilities." Finally, it had to perform in a way to provide peace of mind and a relaxing driving experience.
Mazda will offer the CX-30 with its Skyactiv-G 2.0 gasoline engine with cylinder deactivation, Skyactiv-D 1.8 diesel engine and its new Skyactiv-X engine with gasoline compression ignition. Both gasoline engines will use Mazda's mild hybrid technology to help improve fuel economy without sacrificing performance. The CX-30 will also be offered with Mazda's I-Activ all-wheel drive and G-Vectoring Control Plus for maximum grip and stability. It will be available with either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission.
The CX-30 is equipped with a driver monitoring system to improve safety using an infrared LED and camera to watch the driver's face for signs of drowsiness or inattentiveness. It'll alert the driver to pay attention, and will sound the braking alert earlier. Other active safety systems include available Front Cross Traffic Alert and Cruising & Traffic Support, the latter of which will employ accelerator, brake pedal and steering operations in traffic jams to help avert driver fatigue.
Mazda hasn't said whether it will offer the CX-30 outside of the European market.
Related Video:
The CX-30 shares the "Kodo" (meaning "soul of motion") design language Mazda does so well, and the execution here is excellent, too. We love the long hood and simple but elegant curves, the way the light reflects off the sides in dramatic waves. Its no surprise that Mazda chose its Soul Red Crystal to show off the new model.
Mazda says it had four goals for the CX-30, two of which had to do with the size of the vehicle. It needed to be small enough to be highly maneuverable, so that drivers wouldn't hesitate to take it anywhere they need to go, but it also had to be roomy enough to provide a comfortable space for multiple passengers to easily enjoy one another's company. Mazda wanted the design to "embody the joy of owning something that matches your sensibilities." Finally, it had to perform in a way to provide peace of mind and a relaxing driving experience.
Mazda will offer the CX-30 with its Skyactiv-G 2.0 gasoline engine with cylinder deactivation, Skyactiv-D 1.8 diesel engine and its new Skyactiv-X engine with gasoline compression ignition. Both gasoline engines will use Mazda's mild hybrid technology to help improve fuel economy without sacrificing performance. The CX-30 will also be offered with Mazda's I-Activ all-wheel drive and G-Vectoring Control Plus for maximum grip and stability. It will be available with either a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic transmission.
The CX-30 is equipped with a driver monitoring system to improve safety using an infrared LED and camera to watch the driver's face for signs of drowsiness or inattentiveness. It'll alert the driver to pay attention, and will sound the braking alert earlier. Other active safety systems include available Front Cross Traffic Alert and Cruising & Traffic Support, the latter of which will employ accelerator, brake pedal and steering operations in traffic jams to help avert driver fatigue.
Mazda hasn't said whether it will offer the CX-30 outside of the European market.
Related Video: