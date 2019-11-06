Just as fans of high-performance Ford Mustangs are digesting the first reviews of the 760-horsepower Shelby GT500, Jack Roush gives them something else to consider. At the SEMA show, the tuner unveiled a new Roush Mustang with 775 horsepower.

Whereas the GT500 uses a supercharged version of the GT350's 5.2-litet V8 (albeit with a conventional crankshaft), the Jack Roush Edition Mustang gets its 700-plus horsepower and 670 lb-ft of torque from a supercharged version of Ford's 5.0-liter Coyote V8. Another important difference: While the GT500 is exclusively available with a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic, the Roush Mustang can be had with a six-speed manual (or a 10-speed automatic). A larger radiator along with auxiliary oil coolers for the engine, transmission and differential help the powertrain beat the heat, and under the hood is a custom-designed — and signed — air box. The engine barks through an active exhaust system with multiple settings.

Roush claims to have done its own chassis tuning of its most-powerful-ever 'Stang, with a unique calibration of the stock MagneRide suspension, a lower ride height and larger brake rotors with six-piston Brembo calipers. An optional Competition Package ($11,995) brings Roush/Weld Racing wheels and track-specific rubber.

Naturally, custom bodywork is also a part of the package, with the Roush Mustang getting a special vented hood, front fender vents, front grille, lower air intake and bodyside skirts. The signature element, however, is an active rear spoiler made of carbon fiber.

The price is $50,995 — plus a Mustang GT donor car. We're told that up to 70 will be built.