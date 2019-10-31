Veteran car designer and Fisker chairman and CEO Henrik Fisker has done much teasing of his new electric crossover, and now it has a name: the Fisker Ocean. We like it, if we’re being honest. In the Fisker brand’s previous iteration, during the era of the Karma, it had at one point planned a vehicle called the Atlantic, and we dig the marine theme. We’ve also got a few clear photos of the Fisker Ocean showing off its front and rear, as well as a look at its solar roof. On the tailgate, we can now see the “Ocean” badge beneath the Fisker logo.

Fisker also announced that the Ocean will get an app-based leasing program, which Henrik Fisker himself has promised will be priced “way, way, way lower” than the electric Volvo XC40 under the Care by Volvo program (which starts at $700 a month), with “way, way, way more miles per year” and “no minimum term.”

“The future of mobility is about enjoying an electric vehicle without hassle, long-term commitment and the prohibitive high cost of ownership,” Henrik Fisker said in a statement. “Driving the Fisker Ocean will be easy: through a flexible lease via a mobile app. And we take care of all the service and maintenance. Simply put, we’re introducing the future of hassle-free, fun and easy e-mobility.” Reservations of for the Ocean open through the app on November 27.

We won’t see the full reveal of the Fisker Ocean until January 4, 2020, but Fisker has offered a number of details about what it claims is “the world’s most sustainable vehicle.” The EV will come standard with an 80-kWh battery pack, with Fisker targeting about 250 to 300 miles of driving range on a charge. It features a solar roof, which could provide 1,000 miles of free range per year, with eventual hardware improvements increasing those efficiencies.

Fisker has also put a lot of thought into the materials going into the Ocean. In lieu of leather, the crossover will feature a vegan interior. The carpet is made from recycled nylon, sourced from abandoned fishing line pulled from the oceans and other aquatic habitats. Eco-suede materials are recycled from recycled polyester and other recycled plastics. The car will also use rubber repurposed from tire manufacturing waste.

Fisker will unveil the working, production-spec prototype during a livestream on January 4, but don’t be surprised if we got more teasers between now and then, especially around the launch of the lease app. Fisker expects to begin producing the Ocean in 2021, with high-volume deliveries in 2022.