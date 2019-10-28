Automotive designer and entrepreneur Henrik Fisker has been busy teasing his upcoming luxury electric SUV on social media, promising more information including a name this week and releasing a slew of new images, a short video clip and a few juicy new details.

The big news is the promised reveal of a production-intent prototype version in January, not December as was once promised, and that it will be made available exclusively via a “no hassle” subscription that Fisker says will be flexible with no long-term contract and a full warranty. When asked by a Twitter user whether the subscription plan would be similar to the Volvo XC40 under the Care by Volvo subscription program, Fisker said the cost would be “way, way, way lower,” with a higher annual mileage allotment and no minimum term.

November 27th: way, way , way lower !! For a luxury electric SUV, with way , way , way more miles per year! And: No, No, No minimum term= total freedom! — Henrik Fisker (@henrikfisker) October 25, 2019

For comparison’s sake, Volvo makes the XC40 crossover available starting at $700 per month under its Care by Volvo subscription service, with a 15,000-mile annual cap. Fisker promised more details about the subscription plan on Nov. 27, when he will also launch a mobile app and open up reservations.

Along with the official unveiling in January will come word of a partnership for an EV charging network, Fisker said in response to another Twitter user. He also revealed plans to launch production in late 2021 with high-volume ramp up in 2022.

We also are treated to a brief video clip of the SUV in front three-quarters view, highlighting the slim LED headlights and another strip below them on the bumper, plastic cladding around the wheel wells and seven-spoke wheels. It also appears that the door handles are illuminated.

When we last checked in on Fisker Automotive it was to show you an overhead view of the crossover’s solar panel rooftop, an idea borrowed from the 2011 Fisker Karma. Fisker at the time also teased a new battery-electric pickup truck, one of two new additional models to come after the SUV.

We also know to expect a range of around 300 miles from the at least 80 kWh lithium-ion battery and a turn signal that wraps around from back into the D pillar for added notification when you change lanes. Total price has been pegged at just under $40,000.