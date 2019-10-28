The Porsche Taycan laid down a lot of rubber at the Nürburgring during its development, and continues to do so. However, none of the videos of Porsche's new electric sedan lighting up The Green Hell have conveyed the Taycan's full dynamic might. A short clip from last August focused on a few runs through the banked Karussell, and video evidence of this year's 7:42 run with the Turbo model showed the track and the driver. Carspotter Jeroen fixes that with footage of the coming Taycan Turbo S Sport Turismo wagon at full chat around the track, first in two-up formation, then with wingmen including the Taycan sedan, a current 911 GT3 RS, and a next-gen Porsche 911 Turbo.

Porsche's taken understandable flak for applying the Turbo moniker to a car that has no turbo nor an ICE to attach it to, but if we define the word by performance, the Taycan and Sport Turismo earn it, judging by the video. These things scoot. It's all the more impressive when remembering the Taycan weighs more than 5,100 pounds and the wagon will add a few hundred pounds more — around the weight of a Tesla Model X Performance.

Since the Taycan loosely follows the Panamera formula, expect similar premiums and trim placements from the Taycan Sport Turismo as we've seen with the Panamera wagon range when the debut comes next year. The brand new flourish will be the Taycan Cross Turismo trim also due in 2020, bringing a higher ride height and plenty of cladding to the just-created segment of electric performance wagon.