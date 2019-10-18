Roush Performance is readying its own entry to the SEMA circus going up in Las Vegas next month. The Jack Roush Edition Mustang has been designed to commemorate Roush's accomplishments in racing and tuning and the aftermarket, and Roush's induction into the NASCAR Hall of Fame this year. Having been given that burden and the owner's full name — most pony cars are known as Roush and a number or a "Stage" tune number — the Michigan-based tuner planes to make this SEMA car special. The company says the JRE Mustang will be the most powerful Mustang it has produced, and it will build just 60 examples, all hand-assembled.

That will mean more than 710 horsepower and perhaps more than 610 pound-feet of torque, seeing that the present Roush Stage 3 Mustang throws those numbers from a 5.0-liter V8 made much angrier by an Eaton TVS 2650 supercharger. A video teaser on the SEMA car doesn't show much, but we do know there'll be a huge front splitter, forged wheels, big Brembo brakes, an active rear wing made of carbon fiber, and Roush-calibrated magnetic ride suspension. According to the company's Facebook page, we also know Roush himself has stopped by the shop to scribble his signature on the show car.

SEMA starts in just over two weeks. We'll get to know this exclusive, Mustang-shaped celebration in detail when the Jack Roush Edition Mustang debuts November 5.