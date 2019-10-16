The latest potential leak of 2020 Ford Bronco information is an interesting one, as it seems to reveal the new SUV's startup screen, and more interestingly, its logo. The tip comes from online forum Bronco6G, which found a YouTube user who had uploaded a video of said screen. Apparently the user was able to dig up the startup screen in version 3.4 of Ford's SYNC 3 infotainment system.

The video is suitably outdoorsy, and it shows a bunch of boulders rolling down a hill. They all bunch up and begin to form the Bronco's logo. As noted by ourselves and forum users, the whole animation is a bit lengthy for a startup screen, at roughly 14 seconds long. That could mean a bit of waiting before seeing the infotainment screen or rear-view camera display. But it is possible that the animation starts playing as soon as the door opens or the key is detected in the car. That would mean a few seconds of the animation would coincide with getting situated in the SUV and actually starting it, and what remains wouldn't feel as long.

As for the logo, it differs from what was previewed with the Bronco announcement. The announcement featured a classic Bronco horse logo that could be seen on the spare tire covers of vintage models, including the Bronco II. But this startup screen shows a sleeker, more modern version. In fact, it looks just like the horse on the Mustang badge, except instead of running, it's kicking the air. It looks sharp, and it would be a nice way to tie Ford's two key enthusiast cars together.