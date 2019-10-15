NASA’s climbing robot will look for life on other planets

Don't be creeped out by its 16 "fingers"

Oct 15th 2019 at 7:48PM

Transcript: NASA's climbing robot. NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory is developing a climbing robot. LEMUR has four limbs, 16 fingers, and hundreds of tiny hooks. The bot is designed to grip and climb any surface especially cliffs and polar ice caps. Its main purpose is to find signs of life on future space missions. LEMUR’s AI can help it navigate hard to reach places without assistance. Limbed Excursion Mechanical Utility Robot (or LEMUR for short). Is part of a new generation of bots that can autonomously walk, climb, and crawl. No word yet on when lemur’s first mission will take place.

 

