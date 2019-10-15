Transcript: NASA's climbing robot. NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory is developing a climbing robot. LEMUR has four limbs, 16 fingers, and hundreds of tiny hooks. The bot is designed to grip and climb any surface especially cliffs and polar ice caps. Its main purpose is to find signs of life on future space missions. LEMUR’s AI can help it navigate hard to reach places without assistance. Limbed Excursion Mechanical Utility Robot (or LEMUR for short). Is part of a new generation of bots that can autonomously walk, climb, and crawl. No word yet on when lemur’s first mission will take place.