Ford has announced two new safety recalls and is adding a vehicle to an old recall. The recalls affect 2019 F-Series Super Duty trucks, 2020 Explorers and 2020 Escapes.

By volume, the Super Duty recall affects the most vehicles, 28,579 of which are in the U.S., 4,316 in Canada, and 73 in Mexico. Ford says "the electronically locking rear-axle assembly may have a passenger-side axle shaft manufactured with steel that does not meet Ford’s specifications."

Because of the quality level, the axle shaft could fracture and the SUV could theoretically lose power if it is in two-wheel drive. A faulty truck could also fail to stay in park. These issues could cause injuries, though none have been reported. Dealers will inspect the vehicles and replace any parts that do not meet standards. Ford suggests using the parking brake during all times the vehicle is stationary until then.

The 2020 Explorer recall potentially affects 10,655 vehicles in the U.S., most of which are still on dealer lots. Explorers with 2.3-liter and 3.3-liter gas engines might have wiring harnesses that have not been properly secured. If the harnesses move out of position, they could hit the air-conditioning pulley, which could damage either the harness, the pulley, or both. Over time, this type of contact could cause a short circuit and/or fire. Ford says it will correct the problem and replace any parts that have been damaged.

Part C of the announcement adds the 2020 Escape to a recall originally announced in August. The recall, which deals with potentially faulty seatback reclining mechanisms, affects 9,350 Escapes in North America. Ford says a majority of vehicles are still at dealers, and they'll be fixed before they are delivered.

For more information, contact your local Ford dealer.