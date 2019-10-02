Chevrolet debuted the Colorado ZR2 Bison late last year, allotting just 2,000 units for the upgraded offroader developed in conjunction with American Expedition Vehicles (AEV). Muscle Cars & Trucks spoke to AEV marketing manager Matt Feldermann about the 2020 Colorado ZR2 Bison, with the executive saying he expected volume to increase for next year. Not by much, he avowed, suggesting "maybe 2,500" examples would roll out of GM's Wentzville, Missouri, plant that builds the Colorado.

If the number is correct, truck shoppers who wanted a Bison this year will need to stay alert for when order books open in 2020. The 2019 Bison sold out before production began; any models that somehow made it to a dealer lot were gone in around 10 days. Feldermann said such a minor increase would balance remaining exclusive while satisfying demand and preventing markups.

The adventure outfitter also said it has plans for making the Colorado ZR2 Bison better. The GM-built Bison makes the Colorado ZR2 tougher with five boron steel shields and added backwoods gear like recovery points and fog lights, but the capability doesn't change. During development for the original model, AEV wanted to bolt on 35-inch tires - the same size as on the concept. GM couldn't justify the R&D spend with the tiny production run, so the production model rides on the 31-inch all-terrains that are part of the ZR2 package. AEV will show a Bison at this year's SEMA show in November riding on 35-inchers underneath the company's high-clearance fenders that don't require additional lift, as seen on the AEV Colorado Bed Tray Concept from May. Assuming AEV gets the fender and tire package to retail, it will be sold through the aftermarket.

The 2019 Colorado ZR2 Bison package was a $5,750 option on top of the ZR2 trim. We could find out more about next year's pricing when Chevrolet announces changes for the 2020 Colorado, which is rumored to go mostly unchanged before a refresh in 2021.