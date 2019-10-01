Porsche is celebrating the Panamera's 10th birthday by releasing a special variant of the sedan decked out with extra standard equipment and specific visual accents. The 10 Years Edition package is available on the entry-level Panamera, the four-wheel-drive Panamera 4, and the plug-in Panamera 4 E-Hybrid.

Eagle-eyed car-spotters will be able to tell the 10 Years Edition model apart from a regular Panamera by looking out for 21-inch Sport Design wheels finished in satin white metallic, and Panamera 10 emblems affixed to the front doors. The same logo appears on the passenger side of the dashboard, right above the glovebox, and on the door sills. White-gold stitching over black upholstery informs the passengers they're not riding in a run-of-the-mill Panamera.

Porsche marked its first sedan's 10th anniversary by packing more standard features into it. Every Panamera 10 Years Edition gains ParkAssist with a 360-degree camera, LED matrix design headlights, blind-spot warning, lane-keeping assist, and 14-way power-adjustable front seats. Soft-close doors and an audiophile-approved surround-sound system designed by Bose sweeten the deal.

The modifications extend to the specifications sheet. Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM), a full air suspension, and speed-sensitive Power Steering Plus join the list of standard features. Buyers who select the E-Hybrid benefit from the optional, 7.2-kilowatt charger, which channels electricity to the battery more quickly than the 3.6-kilowatt unit normally included in the price.

There are no mechanical modifications to report. The Panamera and the Panamera 4 both carry on with a turbocharged 3.0-liter V6 engine that delivers 330 horsepower. The standard car is rear-wheel drive, and the 4 emblems denote the presence of Porsche's all-wheel drive system. The 4 E-Hybrid model receives a twin-turbocharged, 2.9-liter V6 and an electric motor that join forces to send 457 horsepower to the four wheels. Buyers who want a V8-powered model, like the GTS, can't order the anniversary package.

The 2020 Porsche Panamera 10 Years Edition starts at $104,650, including a mandatory $1,350 destination charge, a figure that represents a $16,100 increase over a regular, entry-level 2019 Panamera. Porsche priced the commemorative Panamera 4 and the Panamera 4 E-Hybrid at $108,850 and $118,250, respectively, including the aforementioned destination charge. American deliveries will start during the first quarter of 2020.

Adding the equipment included in the 10 Years Edition package to the base 2019 Panamera bumps its base price to $104,520, including the $1,350 destination charge. The optional extras extend its bottom line by $15,970. Viewed in that light, design-led add-ons like the satin white finish on the alloy wheels and the emblems on the doors cost $130.